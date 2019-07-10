Peel Hunt Positive On Luceco Plc (LON:LUCE) with GBX 120.00 Target; Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CYRN) SI Increased By 0.33%

In a analysts report sent to investors today, Peel Hunt analysts initiated Luceco Plc (LON:LUCE) coverage with a “Add” rating, and a GBX 120.00 price target.

Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYRN) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. CYRN’s SI was 61,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 61,500 shares previously. With 7,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s short sellers to cover CYRN’s short positions. The SI to Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.24%. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 23,889 shares traded. CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has declined 35.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRN News: 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 24/05/2018 – Cyren Channel Director Honored as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Year; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 18/04/2018 – Cyren Cloud Security Recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual Awards; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 12/04/2018 – CYREN SAYS SIGNED MATERIAL CONTRACT WITH A COMPANY TO PROTECT ITS ENTERPRISE USERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and lmpostor Email Threats; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and Impostor Email Threats; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at Infosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $88.29 million. The firm offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud protection of its customerÂ’s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IPÂ’s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customerÂ’s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service.

The stock increased 2.32% or GBX 2.39 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 105.19. About 62,088 shares traded. Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode lighting products and accessories in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of 165.53 million GBP. The firm offers LED lighting products, including interior lighting products, such as panels, down lights, battens, and high bays; exterior lighting products comprising floodlights, bulkheads, road lights, and bollards; and retrofit lamps and tubes consisting of replacement bulbs and tubes for existing light fixtures under the Luceco LED brand. It has a 116.88 P/E ratio. It also provides wiring accessories comprising switches and sockets in plastic and decorative metal finishes, as well as USB charging sockets, and exterior or weatherproof accessories; circuit protection products that include fuse boxes and industrial switches; and cable management and other accessories, including cable trunking products under the British General brand.

Another recent and important Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Luceco plcâ€™s (LON:LUCE) 12% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019.