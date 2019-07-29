Peel Hunt Maintains TBC Bank Group Plc (LON:TBCG)’s “Buy” Rating; Crane Co. (CR) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Friday, March 22 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CR in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) rating on Friday, March 1. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of CR in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $9600 target. See Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) latest ratings:

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L, worth $154,767. On Friday, February 1 the insider Cook Donald G bought $24,950.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crane Co (CR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Crane – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont owns 143 shares. 14,929 were accumulated by Stevens L P. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 597 shares. 396,626 were accumulated by Nwq Inv Management Limited Liability. Renaissance Techs has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 74,600 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 11,004 shares stake. Alps Incorporated stated it has 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Natixis owns 0.08% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 155,543 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Da Davidson & Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 3,058 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 5,038 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 5,694 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 27,018 shares.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 297,428 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual clients in Georgia. The company has market cap of 749.46 million GBP. The firm operates through Retail, Corporate, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Micro divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various personal banking services and products, including golden deposits, savings and current accounts, nominee accounts, term deposits, child deposits, and coupon and discounted certificates of deposit, and term plus deposits; mortgage, consumer, auto, student, and installment loans; overdrafts; credit lines; credit cards; and money transfers, safe deposit boxes, currency exchange services, and gold certificates, as well as payment protection, property, auto, and car accident damage insurance services.