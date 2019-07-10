Peel Hunt Maintains Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)’s Hold Rating; Avon Products Has 1.07 Sentiment

Avon Products Inc (AVP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 89 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 83 decreased and sold holdings in Avon Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 318.29 million shares, up from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Avon Products Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 65 Increased: 50 New Position: 39.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) stock Hold was reiterated at Peel Hunt in a note released on Wednesday, 10 July.

Among 5 analysts covering Shaftesbury (LON:SHB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Shaftesbury has GBX 960 highest and GBX 714 lowest target. GBX 869.20’s average target is 7.37% above currents GBX 809.5 stock price. Shaftesbury had 25 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) on Monday, February 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15 with “Equal Weight”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, January 21.

Shaftesbury PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, ownership, and lease of properties in London, the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.49 billion GBP. The firm owns and leases shops, restaurants and leisure space, offices, and residential properties. It has a 27.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio comprises approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurants, bars, and leisure spaces; and 394,000 square feet of retail accommodation, 424,000 square feet of offices, and 345 apartments covering 233,000 square feet.

The stock decreased 0.67% or GBX 5.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 809.5. About 13,336 shares traded. Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 2.52 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 09/03/2018 Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

