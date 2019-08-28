Peel Hunt Maintains President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) as Add; SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (SDCJF) Shorts Up By 5.88%

In a research note shared with investors and clients on Wednesday morning, President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) stock had its Add Rating maintained by expert analysts at Peel Hunt.

SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) had an increase of 5.88% in short interest. SDCJF’s SI was 5.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.88% from 4.78M shares previously. With 35,400 avg volume, 143 days are for SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)’s short sellers to cover SDCJF’s short positions. It closed at $0.103 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.08 million. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of gas and oil properties primarily in South America. The company has market cap of 56.33 million GBP. The firm holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions in Paraguay; and the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in two producing gas and oil fields in Louisiana.

The stock decreased 20.00% or GBX 1.25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5. About 1.95 million shares traded or 336.06% up from the average. President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.