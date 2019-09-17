Peel Hunt Maintains Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) as “Buy”; Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CSTE) SI Increased By 18.89%

Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CSTE) had an increase of 18.89% in short interest. CSTE’s SI was 392,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.89% from 330,400 shares previously. With 114,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s short sellers to cover CSTE’s short positions. The SI to Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.89%. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 165,165 shares traded or 47.79% up from the average. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Reduces Full-Yr 2018 Guidance to Reflect 1Q Results; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. SAYS ACQUIRED CAESARSTONE LTD’S SECURITIES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone: Considering the Quarter’s Results, Will Not Pay Div in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE CUTS FULL YEAR 2018 REV. & ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE – OPHIR YAKOVIAN, CO’S INCOMING CFO, WILL TRANSITION TO HIS NEW ROLE IN COMING WEEKS AS PLANNED; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION,; 14/03/2018 – Caesarstone, Luxury Quartz Surface Manufacturer, Unveils 3 White-Hot New Colors

In a research report issued to clients by Peel Hunt on 17 September, Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) stock “Buy” was kept.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $571.20 million. The Company’s engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. It has a 31.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications.

More notable recent Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CaesarStone (CSTE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) CEO Yuval Dagim on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesarstone: Investors May Want To Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

The stock increased 0.57% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 247.2. About 23,527 shares traded. Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom The firm operates through three divisions: Residential, Development, and Funds. The company has market cap of 1.51 billion GBP. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio.