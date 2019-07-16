Peel Hunt Maintains “Buy” Rating for Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:SBRE) Stock; Zwj Investment Counsel Increased Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 22.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 49,675 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 11.39%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 269,049 shares with $12.91 million value, up from 219,374 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 628,121 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

The stock rating of Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:SBRE) was reconfirmed by professional analysts at Peel Hunt. This was disclosed in a research report on 16 July.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 20,779 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd reported 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cwm Limited Company owns 93 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 163 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 4,675 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 13,930 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Howe & Rusling holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 11,027 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 19,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 882,698 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 53,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 9,411 shares to 20,585 valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 14,535 shares and now owns 56,176 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity. Estrada Rudolph sold $100,114 worth of stock.

The stock increased 0.35% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 287. About 127,186 shares traded. Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:SBRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre Insurance Group Plc has GBX 300 highest and GBX 273 lowest target. GBX 284’s average target is -1.05% below currents GBX 287 stock price. Sabre Insurance Group Plc had 14 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) rating on Friday, May 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 273 target. The stock of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 29. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 300 target in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, January 21. The stock of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 28. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg.

Sabre Insurance Group plc operates as a private motor insurance underwriter in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 717.50 million GBP. The firm offers its products through a network of insurance brokers. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio.

