Peel Hunt Maintains “Buy” Rating for Kaz Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Stock; Finjan Holdings (FNJN) Shorts Raised By 5.63%

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) had an increase of 5.63% in short interest. FNJN’s SI was 425,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.63% from 403,100 shares previously. With 97,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s short sellers to cover FNJN’s short positions. The SI to Finjan Holdings Inc’s float is 2.38%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 90,706 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 9.1% Position in Finjan Holdings; 27/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings to Host a Shareholder Update on April 5, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1.2% Position in Finjan Holdings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Finjan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNJN); 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 05/04/2018 – FINJAN REPORTS $65 MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 160% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

In a report issued to clients on 15 August, Peel Hunt reiterated their “Buy” rating on shares of Kaz Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ).

Another recent and important KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) news was published by Mining.com which published an article titled: “Kaz Minerals surprises market with dividend, Russian copper project buy – MINING.com” on August 16, 2018.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company has market cap of 2.07 billion GBP. It operates through East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, and Aktogay divisions. It has a 3.93 P/E ratio. The firm operates four underground mines and three concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in Kyrgyzstan; the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; and Aktogay open pit located in eastern Kazakhstan.

Among 5 analysts covering Kaz Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kaz Minerals PLC has GBX 900 highest and GBX 530 lowest target. GBX 677’s average target is 50.98% above currents GBX 448.4 stock price. Kaz Minerals PLC had 36 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, July 5. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, May 28. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 700 target in Thursday, March 28 report.

The stock decreased 9.36% or GBX 46.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 448.4. About 1.35 million shares traded. KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.