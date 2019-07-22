Peel Hunt Maintains “Add” Rating for NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR) Stock; Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Noble Plc (NE) Stake

The stock rating of NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR) was reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt. This was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst note on 22 July.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Noble Corp Plc (NE) stake by 98.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc analyzed 1.91M shares as Noble Corp Plc (NE)'s stock declined 21.85%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 21,750 shares with $62,000 value, down from 1.93M last quarter. Noble Corp Plc now has $475.89 million valuation. The stock increased 6.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 6.02 million shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.18% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 172. About 1.08 million shares traded. NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NewRiver Retail Ltd has GBX 310 highest and GBX 248 lowest target. GBX 249’s average target is 44.77% above currents GBX 172 stock price. NewRiver Retail Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15 with “Equal Weight”. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 248 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8 with “Buy”.

NewRiver REIT pic is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The company has market cap of 525.83 million GBP. The Firm is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. It currently has negative earnings. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of ??1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) stake by 4,273 shares to 9,118 valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg stake by 30,873 shares and now owns 96,236 shares. Delphi Technologies Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.48 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Noble (NYSE:NE), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Noble had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Pareto. Barclays Capital maintained Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating.