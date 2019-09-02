Peel Hunt Maintains Add Rating for Luceco Plc (LON:LUCE) Stock; Ceco Environmental (CECE) Sentiment Is 1.64

Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 54 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 33 sold and reduced positions in Ceco Environmental Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 22.49 million shares, up from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ceco Environmental Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

In analysts note made public on 2 September, Peel Hunt kept their Add rating on Luceco Plc (LON:LUCE)‘s stock.

The stock increased 5.49% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 73. About 60,244 shares traded. Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode lighting products and accessories in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of 122.91 million GBP. The firm offers LED lighting products, including interior lighting products, such as panels, down lights, battens, and high bays; exterior lighting products comprising floodlights, bulkheads, road lights, and bollards; and retrofit lamps and tubes consisting of replacement bulbs and tubes for existing light fixtures under the Luceco LED brand. It has a 81.11 P/E ratio. It also provides wiring accessories comprising switches and sockets in plastic and decorative metal finishes, as well as USB charging sockets, and exterior or weatherproof accessories; circuit protection products that include fuse boxes and industrial switches; and cable management and other accessories, including cable trunking products under the British General brand.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 5.86% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. for 4.75 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 209,344 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 150,229 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 168,551 shares.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $241.17 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

