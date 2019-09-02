Peel Hunt Maintains “Add” Rating for Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) Stock; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Borgwarner Com (BWA) Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) stake by 39.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 18,000 shares with $691,000 value, down from 29,885 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc Com now has $6.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.18M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%

In analysts note issued to clients and investors on Monday, 2 September, Peel Hunt reiterated their “Add” rating on shares of Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV).

Among 4 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is 35.61% above currents $32.63 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $45 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $174.56 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,812 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc stated it has 25,910 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,062 shares. New York-based Bristol John W And New York has invested 1.21% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aperio Group Inc Llc holds 124,481 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 1,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh invested in 0.96% or 24,269 shares. Cs Mckee LP has 356,955 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 4.05 million shares. Amp has 81,099 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.82 million shares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) stake by 11,065 shares to 24,708 valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 9,970 shares and now owns 136,204 shares. Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) was raised too.

More notable recent Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Has Gained 59% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Care About Barratt Developments PLCâ€™s (LON:BDEV) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.43% or GBX 2.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 635.1. About 217,705 shares traded. Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. The company has market cap of 6.68 billion GBP. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. The firm provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.