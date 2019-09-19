Peel Hunt Maintains a Reduce Rating on Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX); Park West Asset Management Has Increased Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position

In an analyst report issued to investors and clients on Thursday morning, Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) stock had its Reduce Rating reaffirmed by equity research analysts at Peel Hunt.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 45.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 1.60 million shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 5.10 million shares with $81.37 million value, up from 3.50M last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 1.45M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company has market cap of 4.74 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and ILS, and Corporate Centre. It has a 38.11 P/E ratio. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Among 7 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1750 highest and GBX 1010 lowest target. GBX 1598.14’s average target is -3.38% below currents GBX 1654 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 36 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold”. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 1487 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

More news for Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should You Be Worried About Hiscox Ltd’s (LON:HSX) 5.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 0.85% or GBX 14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1654. About 41,192 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Anavex Life Sciences Corp stake by 495,615 shares to 3.00M valued at $10.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 2.50M shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces â€œWhen-Issuedâ€ Trading in Connection with Upcoming Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Announces the Right to Convert its Convertible Debentures – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance unveils pediatric solutions portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Automotive Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation by Design Awards – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Dividend of Cerence Shares – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.