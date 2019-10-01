Peel Hunt Maintains a Hold Rating on Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG); British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped By $1.85 Million Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 59.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 88,018 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 235,673 shares with $5.12 million value, up from 147,655 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $20.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 5.92M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results

Today, Tuesday morning, Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) stock Hold was reaffirmed at Peel Hunt in an analyst note.

Among 7 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Kroger has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $26.29’s average target is 1.98% above currents $25.78 stock price. Kroger had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 13 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of KR in report on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 91,441 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated holds 950 shares. Barnett & Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 14,997 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 198 shares. Fiera Capital Corp reported 25,947 shares. Murphy owns 23,440 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 162,170 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 75 shares. First Business Service stated it has 23,304 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 225,546 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Richard C Young Ltd holds 0.69% or 168,131 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST) stake by 137,424 shares to 293,814 valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Yum China Holdings stake by 163,876 shares and now owns 161,100 shares. Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kroger (NYSE:KR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analyst calls Kroger move â€˜mismanagementâ€™ and â€˜recklessâ€™ – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 2 Big Reasons to Embrace Recent Strength in Kroger Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD.

Big Yellow is the UK??s brand leader in self storage. The company has market cap of 1.77 billion GBP. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 92 stores, including 19 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. We own a further eight Big Yellow self storage development sites , of which two have planning consent.

The stock decreased 0.48% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1034. About 194,376 shares traded. Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.