Peel Hunt Maintains a “Buy” Rating on Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC); Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Shorts Up By 0.44%

In an analyst report revealed to investors on Wednesday, 2 October, Peel Hunt restate their “Buy” rating on Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC)‘s stock.

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) had an increase of 0.44% in short interest. SWAV’s SI was 2.52 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.44% from 2.51 million shares previously. With 491,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s short sellers to cover SWAV’s short positions. The SI to Shockwave Medical Inc’s float is 12.87%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 261,653 shares traded. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $840.53 million. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of 999.94 million GBP. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 75.85 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Among 4 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 212.50’s average target is 7.76% above currents GBX 197.2 stock price. Hochschild Mining PLC had 18 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Thursday, July 4 report. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. JP Morgan maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) rating on Thursday, August 15. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 175 target. JP Morgan maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) on Friday, July 5 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. On Thursday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. UBS upgraded Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) rating on Wednesday, June 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 230 target.