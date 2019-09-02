Peel Hunt Maintained Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) as “Buy”; ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (WMS) Sentiment Is 1.02

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (WMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 59 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 58 sold and trimmed holdings in ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 41.37 million shares, down from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

The stock rating of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) was reconfirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt. This was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst note on Monday, 2 September.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It currently has negative earnings. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $25.93 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 15.82% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for 6.76 million shares. Stockbridge Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Elm Capital Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 425,209 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 167,766 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. â€“ WMS – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) CEO Scott Barbour on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 250,837 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App

More notable recent Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Theguardian.com published: “How luxury hotels such as Biarritzâ€™s HÃ´tel du Palais have helped shape history – The Guardian” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) were released by: Theguardian.com and their article: “Deal or no deal? Itâ€™s not really up to Dominic Cummings – The Guardian” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Upi.com‘s news article titled: “Snake slithers out of London man’s new tea kettle – UPI News” with publication date: January 07, 2019.