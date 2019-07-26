Peel Hunt Maintained NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) as Buy; Glaukos (GKOS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Glaukos had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. See Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) latest ratings:

Today, Thursday morning, NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) stock Buy was reaffirmed by Analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 213,327 shares traded. Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has risen 105.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GKOS News: 14/04/2018 – Glaukos Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against lvantis, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.9% Position in Glaukos; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 12/04/2018 – Glaukos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS SEES FY NET SALES $160.0M TO $165M, EST. $163.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Glaukos Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GKOS); 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Glaukos; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $160 MLN TO $165 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration.

The stock decreased 4.53% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 168.6. About 37,271 shares traded. NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is NCC Group plc’s (LON:NCC) ROE Of 7.8% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019.