Peel Hunt Kept Segro (LON:SGRO) as “Hold”; Weyco Group Has 1.47 Sentiment

Segro (LON:SGRO) had its stock rating kept as “Hold” by stock analysts at Peel Hunt. This was released in an analyst note on 22 July.

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 28 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 19 sold and reduced their positions in Weyco Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.94 million shares, down from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Weyco Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Among 7 analysts covering Segro (LON:SGRO), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Segro has GBX 860 highest and GBX 625 lowest target. GBX 764.43’s average target is 2.14% above currents GBX 748.4 stock price. Segro had 30 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Liberum Capital maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) on Friday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SGRO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

The stock decreased 0.43% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 748.4. About 232,761 shares traded. SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SEGRO plc, a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties in Europe. The company has market cap of 8.18 billion GBP. The firm also provides utility services and services associated with such activities. It has a 7.14 P/E ratio. It also owns and manages flexible business space for various facilities in the areas of logistics, warehousing, other industrial facilities, offices, and retail.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $237.66 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

More notable recent Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Weyco Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WEYS) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WEYCO Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Weyco Group, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) CEO Tom Florsheim on Q1 2019 Results Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. for 7,200 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 60,732 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 11,886 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,000 shares.