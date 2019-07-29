Peel Hunt Keeps YouGov PLC (LON:YOU) as “Buy”; PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (PTTCF) Shorts Up By 40.28%

YouGov PLC (LON:YOU) stock “Buy” was maintained by Analysts at Peel Hunt in an analyst note issued on 29 July.

PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:PTTCF) had an increase of 40.28% in short interest. PTTCF’s SI was 437,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 40.28% from 311,600 shares previously. It closed at $1.51 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 6.30% or GBX 33.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 565.5. About 29,557 shares traded. YouGov plc (LON:YOU) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of 594.24 million GBP. The firm offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services. It has a 55.44 P/E ratio. It also provides data products, including YouGov BrandIndex, a daily brand perception tracker; YouGov Profiles, a planning and segmentation tool; YouGov Pulse, a digital behaviour tracker; YouGov Reports, which offers market intelligence reports and sector trackers; and YouGov Omnibus that runs surveys to find people's opinions, attitudes, and behaviors.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company has market cap of $575.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Pact Australia and Pact International. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for clients in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.