Peel Hunt Keeps Serabi Mining PLC (LON:SRB) As Buy; Has TP Of GBX 130.00; CYBERDYNE ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (CYBQF) SI Decreased By 81.19%

Serabi Mining PLC (LON:SRB) had its stock rating noted as Buy by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 130.00 target price per share on the 32.40 million GBP market cap company or 130.66% upside potential. This was revealed to investors in analysts report on Wednesday, 10 July.

CYBERDYNE INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CYBQF) had a decrease of 81.19% in short interest. CYBQF’s SI was 355,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 81.19% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 356 days are for CYBERDYNE INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CYBQF)’s short sellers to cover CYBQF’s short positions. It closed at $6.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.47% or GBX 1.36 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 56.36. About 9,918 shares traded. Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Serabi Gold plc, a gold exploration and production company, engages in the evaluation and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company has market cap of 32.40 million GBP. It also explores for copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's primary interests are its 100% owned Palito and Sao Chico gold mines located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil; and controls surrounding 42,800 hectares of exploration tenements.

More recent Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Also Mining.com published the news titled: “Serabi Gold hits quarterly record for gold production – MINING.com” on January 17, 2019. Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “China stockpiling strategic industrial metals – sources – Reuters” with publication date: July 24, 2014 was also an interesting one.

Another recent and important CYBERDYNE Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBQF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Citron Exposes More Lies And Deception From Cyberdyne – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2016.