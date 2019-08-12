Peel Hunt Keeps Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS)’s Buy Rating; Umh Properties Has 1.41 Sentiment

Umh Properties Inc (UMH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 62 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 44 sold and reduced their stakes in Umh Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 23.98 million shares, up from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Umh Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 45 New Position: 17.

Peel Hunt maintained their Buy rating on Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS)‘s stock in an analyst report sent to investors and clients on Monday, 12 August.

The stock decreased 2.15% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 410. About 7,085 shares traded. John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 345.51 million GBP. It operates through two divisions, Distribution and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services.

Robotti Robert holds 2.38% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. for 479,225 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 351,673 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.06% invested in the company for 1.57 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 604,627 shares.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $487.96 million. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It currently has negative earnings. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents.

