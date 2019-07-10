Peel Hunt Keeps GBX 310.00 Price Target On Central Asia Metals PLC (LON:CAML), Keeps Buy Rating; Electron Capital Partners Has Raised First Solar (FSLR) Stake

In analysts report revealed on Wednesday morning, Central Asia Metals PLC (LON:CAML) stock had its Buy Rating maintained by research professionals at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 310.00 PT on firm. Peel Hunt’s target gives a potential upside of 51.63% from the company’s last close price.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 60.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 303,982 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 18.21%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 809,163 shares with $42.76M value, up from 505,181 last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $7.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 591,050 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar has $75 highest and $6000 lowest target. $68’s average target is 1.33% above currents $67.11 stock price. First Solar had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, February 22. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) rating on Thursday, February 14. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Robert W. Baird maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Firsthand Cap Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 5,000 shares. Lord Abbett reported 481,345 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 949 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% or 1,810 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.22% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 69,316 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 720,203 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 401 shares. Fund Management invested in 14,384 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company accumulated 70,646 shares. Agf Investments America stated it has 1% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 3,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Chart Inds Inc stake by 14,447 shares to 171,075 valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Connections Inc stake by 98,146 shares and now owns 209,022 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Central Asia Metals PLC (LON:CAML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Central Asia Metals PLC has GBX 325 highest and GBX 300 lowest target. GBX 305’s average target is 49.19% above currents GBX 204.44 stock price. Central Asia Metals PLC had 7 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 300 target in Friday, April 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 18 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 325 target. Peel Hunt maintained Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 310 target. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Friday, January 11 with “Buy”.