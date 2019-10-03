Peel Hunt Keeps CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) as Buy; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) Sentiment Is 0.86

Peel Hunt maintained their Buy rating on CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)‘s stock in a research report sent to investors on 3 October.

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 12 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 14 reduced and sold their stakes in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 929,353 shares, down from 993,362 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 55,504 shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund for 28,635 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co. Llc owns 21,014 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 232,907 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 16,682 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $367.82 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 15.31 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

