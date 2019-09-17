Peel Hunt Keeps CLS Holdings PLC (LON:CLI) as “Buy”; Polar Securities Lifted Harmonic (HLIT) Holding By $638,050

Polar Securities Inc increased Harmonic Inc (HLIT) stake by 4.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 127,610 shares as Harmonic Inc (HLIT)’s stock rose 33.87%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 2.75M shares with $15.27M value, up from 2.62 million last quarter. Harmonic Inc now has $613.82M valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 511,812 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT)

In analysts report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday morning, Peel Hunt maintained their “Buy” rating on shares of CLS Holdings PLC (LON:CLI).

The stock decreased 0.21% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 240.5. About 9,360 shares traded. CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr

Analysts await CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CLI’s profit will be $1.67 million for 146.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by CLS Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CLS Holdings plc shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt L P holds 0% or 19,771 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.01M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Citizens Financial Bank Commerce owns 0.04% invested in CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) for 15,513 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 642 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.06% invested in CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) for 34,203 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 90,000 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co holds 48,594 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 470 shares. Strs Ohio reported 135,111 shares. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 24,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 14,331 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc reported 454,966 shares stake. 126,314 are held by Citadel Limited Company. Cornerstone Advisors reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% stake.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company has market cap of 979.79 million GBP. The firm operates in two divisions, Investment Property and Other Investments. It has a 7.47 P/E ratio. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity. BATKIN ALAN R had bought 2,000 shares worth $47,893 on Wednesday, June 19.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Brunswick Corp (Put) (NYSE:BC) stake by 383,361 shares to 200,000 valued at $9.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pensare Acquisition Corp stake by 2.39M shares and now owns 779,800 shares. U S Well Svcs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HLIT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 77.34 million shares or 2.93% more from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 5,252 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. State Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 1.00M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 137,740 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 55,765 shares. Css Lc Il accumulated 12,176 shares. Intel Corp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Intll Gru Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 64,890 shares. 500,000 were reported by Herald Inv Mngmt Limited. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,164 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% or 141,100 shares. Invesco Limited reported 784,537 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Among 2 analysts covering Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic Inc has $900 highest and $6.7500 lowest target. $8’s average target is 16.79% above currents $6.85 stock price. Harmonic Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 14. Raymond James maintained Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $900 target.