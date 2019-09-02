Peel Hunt Keeps “Buy” Rating for IG Group Holdings PLC (LON:IGG) Stock; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered Generac (GNRC) Holding By $4.13 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased Generac (GNRC) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as Generac (GNRC)’s stock rose 31.89%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 417,486 shares with $21.39 million value, down from 498,471 last quarter. Generac now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 861,146 shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

IG Group Holdings PLC (LON:IGG) stock “Buy” was reaffirmed at Peel Hunt in analysts report revealed to clients on 2 September.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research owns 34,595 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 1.55M shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 5.03M shares. King Luther Cap invested in 0.33% or 840,961 shares. Fairfield Bush & Communications holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 17,639 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 32,003 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 7,807 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc reported 74,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 16,062 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 14,141 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0.45% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 41,386 shares. James Investment stated it has 0.15% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Bernzott Advisors reported 2.59% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $79.96 million for 15.11 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Generac Holdlings has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 0.01% above currents $77.99 stock price. Generac Holdlings had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northcoast upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, July 1.

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Knowles (NYSE:KN) stake by 18,095 shares to 1.72 million valued at $30.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 7,265 shares and now owns 406,760 shares. Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida, lifting Generac, Home Depot, Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.67% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 548.8. About 61,099 shares traded. IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.