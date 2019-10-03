Peel Hunt Keeps a “Hold” Rating on Filtrona (LON:FLTR); DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (DFDDF) Shorts Up By 27.69%

Filtrona (LON:FLTR) stock “Hold” was restate by Peel Hunt in an analyst report released on Thursday morning.

DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) had an increase of 27.69% in short interest. DFDDF’s SI was 61,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 27.69% from 48,400 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 103 days are for DFDS A /S COPENHAGEN ORDINARY SHARES DE (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)’s short sellers to cover DFDDF’s short positions. It closed at $36.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Shipping and Logistics. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. The Shipping division operates ro-ro and ro-pax tonnage ships, and passenger ships, as well as offers port terminal services.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming firm in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 6.33 billion GBP. The firm operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US divisions. It has a 34.48 P/E ratio. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Another recent and important Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) news was published by Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Flutter Entertainment share price hits a one-year high – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Filtrona (LON:FLTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Filtrona has GBX 8500 highest and GBX 5750 lowest target. GBX 7600’s average target is -6.63% below currents GBX 8140 stock price. Filtrona had 10 analyst reports since July 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold” on Thursday, October 3. Barclays Capital maintained Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 6700 target.