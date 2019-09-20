Peel Hunt Keeps a “Buy” Rating on GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC); Amphenol Has 1.25 Sentiment

Amphenol Corp (APH) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 266 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 213 reduced and sold stakes in Amphenol Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 274.73 million shares, down from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Amphenol Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 184 Increased: 192 New Position: 74.

Today, Friday morning, GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC) stock “Buy” was restate by Peel Hunt in a research note.

Among 3 analysts covering GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GVC Holdings Plc has GBX 1130 highest and GBX 900 lowest target. GBX 1009.33’s average target is 36.65% above currents GBX 738.6 stock price. GVC Holdings Plc had 29 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1130 target in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Berenberg.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming firm in Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.30 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Sports Labels, Gaming Labels, B2B, Non-core, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

The stock increased 1.68% or GBX 12.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 738.6. About 523,652 shares traded. GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 27.08 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 24.15 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.