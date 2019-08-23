Peel Hunt Covers Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC) with GBX 260.00 Target; Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

London: Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC) coverage was was initiated with a Buy rating and GBX 260.00 price target at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt’s target would indicate upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 12.84% above currents $76.92 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral”. Needham maintained the shares of SWKS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest ratings:

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.21 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 1.06M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Montrusco Bolton Invs has 0.81% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 147,989 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 86,092 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 320,327 shares. Horizon Ltd stated it has 3,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 126,548 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 5.70 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Republic Mngmt holds 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 7,322 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.04% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Lord Abbett & Limited Com reported 65,174 shares. Art Advsrs Llc holds 40,059 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,820 shares. Laffer Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of 1.01 billion GBP. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 78.7 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Among 5 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 210’s average target is 2.63% above currents GBX 204.62 stock price. Hochschild Mining PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by JP Morgan. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) rating on Thursday, July 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 195 target. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. Berenberg maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 28 report.