PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Comparison side by side

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 2 9.31 N/A 3.92 0.33 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.80 N/A 1.82 7.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PEDEVCO Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PEDEVCO Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

PEDEVCO Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PEDEVCO Corp. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s potential upside is 44.77% and its consensus price target is $19.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.5% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares and 6.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.