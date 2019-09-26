PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 2 9.56 N/A 3.92 0.33 SAExploration Holdings Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -80.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see PEDEVCO Corp. and SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PEDEVCO Corp. and SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2% SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.88 beta indicates that PEDEVCO Corp. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a 2.75 beta and it is 175.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PEDEVCO Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.5% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares and 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. has weaker performance than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SAExploration Holdings Inc.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.