PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) Contrasting side by side

Both PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 2 9.75 N/A 3.92 0.33 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.10 N/A -15.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PEDEVCO Corp. and McDermott International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Risk and Volatility

PEDEVCO Corp.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. McDermott International Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PEDEVCO Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. PEDEVCO Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PEDEVCO Corp. and McDermott International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, McDermott International Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 133.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PEDEVCO Corp. and McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.5% and 93.8% respectively. About 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. had bullish trend while McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PEDEVCO Corp. beats McDermott International Inc.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.