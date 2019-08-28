PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Comparison side by side

Both PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 2 14.82 N/A 3.92 0.33 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.56 N/A 1.52 9.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PEDEVCO Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PEDEVCO Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PEDEVCO Corp. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PEDEVCO Corp. Its rival Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PEDEVCO Corp. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has an average target price of $19.75, with potential upside of 89.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PEDEVCO Corp. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 80%. 1.7% are PEDEVCO Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. has stronger performance than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.