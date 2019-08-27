PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Comparison side by side

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 2 16.90 N/A 3.92 0.33 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.23 N/A 0.55 14.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PEDEVCO Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PEDEVCO Corp. is currently more affordable than Cypress Energy Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

PEDEVCO Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PEDEVCO Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PEDEVCO Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.5% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares and 1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares. 1.7% are PEDEVCO Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year PEDEVCO Corp. was more bullish than Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.