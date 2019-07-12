Peddock Capital Advisors Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $808,821 as Shares Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Raised Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 195.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 2.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 301,907 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 116,825 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 90.11 million shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 922,612 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 103,787 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jensen Invest Mngmt has 4.88% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.18 million shares. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 30,962 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 14,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co reported 40,000 shares stake. Mengis Cap Mngmt owns 1,658 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 1,669 are owned by Schulhoff Com Inc. Argent Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,397 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mawer Inv Management accumulated 1.03M shares.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 507,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Global Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.29M shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated accumulated 80,097 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V reported 103,964 shares stake. 67,872 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc. Asset Mngmt One holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.89M shares. Perkins Coie holds 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 79,174 shares. Highland Capital Management Lp holds 0.46% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 4.28M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11.39M shares. Country Natl Bank holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 727,091 shares. 73,063 are owned by Boston Research Mngmt. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 180,021 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Lp has 392,784 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Fort Point Capital holds 16,937 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,056 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).