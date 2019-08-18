Peddock Capital Advisors Trimmed Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Argentiere Capital Ag Increased Red Hat (RHT) Position

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 527,651 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 15/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 15.07 Points (0.20%); 05/03/2018 – Maple Leaf Provides Update on its Telkwa, British Columbia Facility; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 01/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 64.44 Points (0.91%); 25/04/2018 – Gemini increases cryptocurrency trading oversight with Nasdaq’s technology; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Tax Receives Notice of Second Delinquent Form 10-Q Filing From Nasdaq; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BCML.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 29/03/2018 – American Pacific Mining Lists in Germany, Ticker Symbol “1QC”; 05/04/2018 – Focus Ventures announces shareholder approval of name change and roll back; 26/04/2018 – file under yee-haw; Forget Nasdaq. China’s biotechs with blockbuster IPO dreams are switching focus to Hong Kong

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 76 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. First Washington holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 12,450 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 21,824 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.76 million shares. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 14,535 shares. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America invested in 326 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Co has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 134 shares. 6,394 are held by Canandaigua Bank & Trust. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 31,508 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Churchill Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 9 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 22,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,237 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.07% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 222,428 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF) by 20,669 shares to 26,782 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 158,249 shares. 18,700 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Lord Abbett And Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 247,781 shares. 19,302 were accumulated by Hartford Management. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 14,748 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,695 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 12,160 shares. Moreover, Westchester Capital Management Ltd Company has 8.64% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 24,507 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 148,900 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 645 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny invested in 8.08% or 605,396 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,135 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS).