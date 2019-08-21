Peddock Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lifted Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Peddock Capital Advisors Llc holds 18,656 shares with $3.27M value, down from 20,520 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $38.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 328,560 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 83.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc acquired 5,033 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 11,057 shares with $1.40M value, up from 6,024 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $109.38. About 305,545 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) stake by 16,312 shares to 17,686 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 5,035 shares and now owns 8,686 shares. Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.40’s average target is 18.30% above currents $109.38 stock price. Check Point had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $125 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 9.21% above currents $203.28 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $211 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $221 target.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.84M for 19.32 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

