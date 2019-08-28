Peddock Capital Advisors Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Has Upped by $448,995 as Market Value Rose; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Raised Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $10.60 Million; Share Value Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 67,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 516,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.11M, up from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,500 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $167.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 958,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,389 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Main Street Rech Limited Com reported 1,278 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schulhoff And Communications holds 0.98% or 11,489 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 128,668 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 56,099 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Lc reported 1.72% stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca accumulated 590 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.23% or 7,230 shares. Sfmg Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A owns 1.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 61,202 shares. Axa holds 888,022 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Dillon & Associate stated it has 3,725 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Clark Management Gp reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Investment Mngmt Company has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jones Financial Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 67,456 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Golub Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 308,396 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dubuque Natl Bank Trust owns 45,482 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,605 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.25% or 6,585 shares. Cognios Cap Lc reported 18,889 shares stake. Optimum reported 11,668 shares. 55,159 are owned by Tdam Usa Incorporated. 6,880 were reported by First United National Bank & Trust Trust. Grisanti Management Lc owns 65,917 shares. Philadelphia owns 11,341 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

