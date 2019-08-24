Peddock Capital Advisors Position in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $690,228 as Share Price Rose; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $8.67 Million

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 163,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 226,352 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16 million, down from 389,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S ICO SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THE WARRANT TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO DATA AND INFORMATION TO TAKE FORWARD ITS INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP reported 0.02% stake. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 101,993 shares. Veritable LP holds 126,666 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,156 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,594 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Albion Gru Ut holds 10,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 63,410 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.33% or 48,816 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 12,687 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication Incorporated invested in 3,480 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 699,530 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi reported 1.92% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 30,644 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 395,614 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares to 153,401 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.36% stake. Ipswich Investment Management Communication invested in 0.07% or 1,343 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com holds 0.11% or 12,245 shares. Meritage Port Management stated it has 61,792 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Hartline Investment Corp invested in 3,217 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Victory Cap Management owns 838,175 shares. Connecticut-based Viking Investors Limited Partnership has invested 2.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 20,429 were reported by City Holding Company. Cleararc holds 57,895 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 3,015 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability Corp owns 1.08M shares. Moreover, Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

