Peddock Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Facebook (FB); Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $3.93 Million as Stock Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $196.42. About 1.47M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data -; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 03/04/2018 – Facebook leak puts US regulator’s reputation in play; 06/04/2018 – Facebook determined to regain its balance; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 106,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 748,308 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, up from 642,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 617,736 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital Com owns 4,700 shares. Allen Lc stated it has 3.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wedgewood Prns owns 7.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 630,014 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has 1.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Budros Ruhlin Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 3,579 shares. Moreover, Baskin Finance Svcs has 2.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 78,750 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.74% or 2.90M shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2,583 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,324 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 796,174 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipswich Inv has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aravt Glob Limited Liability Co holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 140,000 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,043 shares to 22,718 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,863 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 73,351 shares to 110,218 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,660 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.