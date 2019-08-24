Peddock Capital Advisors Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $6.56 Million as Stock Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 64,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 26/04/2018 – EU piles pressure on social media over fake news; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014; 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 24/04/2018 – Huntington Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; 08/03/2018 – FB: Facebook CISO @alexstamos says a nation-state attempted an intrusion against Facebook using EternalBlue shortly after the exploit was made public. They’ll be going public with a detailed report at some point; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ONLY THING l DID WRONG WAS l DID NOT ASK ENOUGH QUESTIONS-BBC; 16/05/2018 – Even in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was concerned with overhauling privacy controls on Facebook

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crypto News: Ripple to Ramp Up Investments; Mastercard’s Blockchain Hiring Spree – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “RBC Has 4 Sizzling Internet Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock reported 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Principal Fin Group holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.86M shares. Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc has 1.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,860 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 16,608 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc accumulated 6,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Limited invested 2.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.73% or 504,627 shares. Guardian Cap Lp holds 13,819 shares. Wade G W & reported 18,312 shares. First Corp In has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,435 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 1,058 shares. Portolan Capital Management Ltd has 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,304 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.61% or 119,902 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 1.47% or 8.06 million shares. 6,008 were reported by Linscomb And Williams.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares to 159,819 shares, valued at $14.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna, a Illinois-based fund reported 139,870 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 57,504 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Management Limited Com has 1.32% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mechanics Bancorp Department stated it has 2.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 554,240 shares. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 31,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Foster And Motley Incorporated accumulated 264,297 shares. Putnam Fl Management invested in 170,995 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 729,631 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 264,400 are owned by Hennessy. Gideon Cap accumulated 0.12% or 7,582 shares. Michigan-based Asset Inc has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 21,325 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Lincoln Capital Llc holds 10,977 shares.