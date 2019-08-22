Peddock Capital Advisors Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $808,821 as Stock Value Rose; As Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.20 Million

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 195.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 6.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NFLX) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 8,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 9,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $294.4. About 2.05M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 733,538 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cim Invest Mangement reported 1,582 shares stake. Parkside Finance Savings Bank And Trust owns 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 529 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.58M shares. Barometer Mngmt has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,048 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Regis Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 2.07% or 25,101 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.57M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 84,937 shares. Amarillo Bancshares stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney (DIS) & Charter Ink Multi-Year Distribution Agreement – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Netflix Tracking Its Users’ Physical Activity? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,759 shares to 410,837 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth (IJK) by 5,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,971 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Corp New (NYSE:T).

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 9,076 shares to 551 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,266 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsr Limited Company Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,402 shares. St Germain D J has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9.63M are owned by Adage Prtn Gp Lc. Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 4.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Fund LP holds 0.77% or 296,300 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,229 shares or 0.73% of the stock. 14,195 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited holds 1.78% or 16,386 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 418,247 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 5.07 million shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate Incorporated has 191,985 shares. Dana Advsr has invested 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 57,036 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 131,997 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).