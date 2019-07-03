Peddock Capital Advisors Increased Position in Facebook (FB) by $690,228; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Increased Position by $393,680 as Market Value Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,401 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 148,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 619,309 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed; 08/05/2018 – Facebook instituted a huge “executive shakeup,” reorganizing around a new blockchain effort and aims to address privacy concerns; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm; 21/03/2018 – Famed investor Bill Miller is still a believer in Facebook. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 9,076 shares to 551 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,863 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Cornerstone stated it has 2,244 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.13% or 606,993 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M holds 1.03% or 166,541 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 49,468 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 3.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 52,276 shares. 9,372 are owned by Amica Retiree Med. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv has 35,846 shares. Garde Cap reported 3,794 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 2,578 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 220,000 shares. 35,921 are held by Tdam Usa Incorporated.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,050 shares to 100,523 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 11,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.02% or 6,095 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Ltd Company holds 520 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 601,630 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 11,565 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 16,870 shares. 84,788 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 91,270 were accumulated by Blair William And Company Il. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 43,637 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Llp has 0.04% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd has invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 520,881 shares. Becker Mgmt Inc owns 419,705 shares. Ent Financial Services has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Trexquant LP has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings.