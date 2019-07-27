Peddock Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Constellation Brands (STZ) Position By $326,200; Gaia – Class A (GAIA) SI Decreased By 6.32%

Gaia Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GAIA) had a decrease of 6.32% in short interest. GAIA’s SI was 2.10 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.32% from 2.24 million shares previously. With 55,700 avg volume, 38 days are for Gaia Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s short sellers to cover GAIA’s short positions. The SI to Gaia Inc – Class A’s float is 19.63%. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 89,023 shares traded. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 47.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIA News: 08/03/2018 – EpiVax and GAIA Vaccine Foundation Celebrate Women’s Achievements Throughout History and Across Nations; 07/05/2018 – Gaia 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Sees $35 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 05/03/2018 Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – Gaia Herbs Debuts Mood Uplift to Promote Emotional and Mental Wellbeing; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in Gaia; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – Trilobites: Gaia’s Map of 1.3 Billion Stars Makes for a Milky Way in a Bottle; 17/05/2018 – Of A Kind: Gaia Repossi’s Japanese Bud Vases, Illustrated

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Peddock Capital Advisors Llc holds 18,656 shares with $3.27M value, down from 20,520 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $39.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION

Among 3 analysts covering Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaia Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Roth Capital. Roth Capital maintained the shares of GAIA in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Lake Street. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.48 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.

More notable recent Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Gaia, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GAIA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaia Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:GAIA – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaia Reports FY 2018 Results Nasdaq:GAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaia Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:GAIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons Canopy Growth Doesn’t Deserve a Lofty Premium – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluespruce LP has 8.69% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Caprock invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Coastline Trust invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Grassi Investment Mngmt has invested 1.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cumberland has 92,434 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) invested in 0.5% or 9,342 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2,450 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 823,226 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 108,378 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Westwood Holding Gp stated it has 10,562 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,962 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 6,455 are held by City Company.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A sold 810 shares worth $140,171.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.