Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $380,562 as Share Value Declined; Twin Focus Capital Partners Holding in Encana (ECA) Has Boosted by $392,763

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 11.63 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 19.68M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,463 shares to 35,966 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Covington invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Scotia holds 0.72% or 1.32M shares. Perkins Coie has 1.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 58,696 shares. Muhlenkamp & has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gam Ag has 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 391,881 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Indiana-based Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Perkins Capital Management Incorporated holds 59,449 shares. Moreover, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc has 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,310 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Andra Ap reported 156,800 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 885,005 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bollard Grp Llc has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Valmark Advisers accumulated 31,111 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

