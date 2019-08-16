Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Increased Stake by $9.84 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 16.87 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares to 357,907 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,469 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearline Capital Lp accumulated 0.53% or 24,405 shares. 8,334 were accumulated by Ifrah Financial Service Inc. 368 were accumulated by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 23,203 are owned by Wexford Limited Partnership. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 165,557 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr reported 79,942 shares. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.48% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 400 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Savant Cap Ltd reported 7,280 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gateway Advisers Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 46,859 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Take Profits in Cyclical Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc owns 11,741 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Coldstream Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 1.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Sarl reported 36,300 shares stake. Montag A Associates Inc invested in 199,171 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 69,905 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.97% or 588,000 shares. Bath Savings Trust accumulated 0.15% or 16,653 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Corp reported 38,660 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.65% or 94,835 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meristem Family Wealth Lc owns 34,004 shares. Callahan Ltd Com holds 303,056 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv owns 34,786 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares to 1,056 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,428 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).