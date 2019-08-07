Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $690,228 as Share Price Rose; Archon Partners Stake In Servicenow (NOW) Was Has Lifted

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 14.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT F8 DEVELOPERS CONF.: LIVE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the annual Facebook F8 developers conference; 26/04/2018 – Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground; 11/04/2018 – Former Facebook exec says regulation would be good for Facebook, bad for competition

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.27 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,920 shares to 25,863 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE).

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

