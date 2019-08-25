Peddock Capital Advisors Has Decreased Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $326,200; Share Value Declined; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Boosted Holding in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS)

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 100,814 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 7,145 shares. Moreover, Carlson Cap LP has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors owns 321,041 shares. 280,238 are owned by Commonwealth Bankshares Of. Moreover, Ami Asset has 2.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 299,404 shares. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 1.27% or 119,961 shares. Private Wealth Advsr owns 26,835 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. 27,010 were reported by Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 11,485 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtn has 1,243 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Company New York has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). King Wealth invested in 2,818 shares. Wharton Business Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares to 33,874 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF).