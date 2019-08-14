Peddock Capital Advisors Has Cut Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake; Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (EARS) Shorts Lowered By 9.5%

Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. EARS’s SI was 205,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 227,400 shares previously. With 272,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS)’s short sellers to cover EARS’s short positions. The SI to Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES’s float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 25,945 shares traded. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has declined 43.59% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EARS News: 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Receives Positive Scientific Advice from EMA on Development Plan and Regulatory Pathway for AM-111; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Holding to Provide Update on Plans for AM-111 Development Program on May 15; 04/05/2018 – Auris Medical Announces Publication Related to AM-111 in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal; 22/03/2018 AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG – PREPARING FOR HEALTH AUTHORITY DISCUSSIONS OF REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR AM-111 PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – AURIS MEDICAL – INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ADVANCING AM-111 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AS PART OF A GENERAL STRATEGY UPDATE ON MAY 15

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) stake by 83.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 5,323 shares as Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)'s stock rose 4.39%. The Peddock Capital Advisors Llc holds 1,056 shares with $92,000 value, down from 6,379 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc. now has $15.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.91. About 293,569 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27 million for 19.82 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rating on Friday, August 9. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gp Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pggm has 301,841 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 26 are owned by Whittier Tru. 10,050 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest Management. Covington Capital Management stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,930 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.04% or 541 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Victory Capital Management reported 1,696 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 1.42M shares. Qs reported 1,123 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.35% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 419,094 shares.

