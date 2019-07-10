Peddock Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $314,640; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 3.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 30/05/2018 – One reason Americans are spending less on food: Walmart. #CodeCon; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.14, EST. $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement; 30/05/2018 – Metro: Team Sonic Racing screenshots leaked by Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart agrees $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Walmart at ‘AA’/’F1+’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Invests $16 Billion to Become Flipkart Majority Holder; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart to buy 77% stake in Flipkart for $16bln; online-retailer valued at $20.78bln

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 10,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 5.58 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.03B for 11.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.47B for 23.32 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

