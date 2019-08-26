Peddock Capital Advisors Decreased Its Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Stake by $379,320; Stock Price Rose; Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Ci Investments Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 217,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 334,350 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, down from 551,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 982,032 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, down from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $147.08. About 1.14 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Aramark’s (NYSE:ARMK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Sealed Air Will Probably Beat on Earnings, But That Wonâ€™t Save SEE Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 86,050 shares to 108,200 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 409,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares to 53,321 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF).