Peddock Capital Advisors Cut Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $326,200 as Share Value Declined; Swiss National Bank Cut Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $781,200

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 967,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, down from 986,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 2.15M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 932,919 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 3.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 13,972 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management owns 16,275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors has 18,727 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 9,737 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt Company reported 15,955 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.4% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 46,984 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Chicago Equity Llc holds 0.02% or 3,505 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ins Co Tx has 0.61% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 53,459 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management stated it has 7,155 shares.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.51 million for 19.54 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF) by 20,669 shares to 26,782 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.13% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Korea Investment reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Guardian Life Of America owns 811 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Limited Liability has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Numerixs Inv holds 12,034 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 428,234 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Conning Incorporated reported 5,302 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 171,646 shares. Advisory Rech Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 204,496 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 63,427 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,400 shares to 129,000 shares, valued at $13.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,900 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.