Peddock Capital Advisors Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Position in Visa (V) Trimmed by $11.70 Million

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 16.81 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $179.64. About 2.86M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17B for 31.41 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.23 million shares. Vision Capital Management Inc reported 52,509 shares. Aldebaran Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Biondo Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,650 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 18,940 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Triple Frond Ltd Liability has 10.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 607,300 shares. Osterweis Cap invested in 1.53% or 157,055 shares. 39,406 were accumulated by Spinnaker. 141,550 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Polar Capital Llp holds 1.72% or 1.19M shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,746 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 29,669 shares. Moreover, Viking Global Lp has 2.75% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.07 million shares. First Savings Bank stated it has 65,276 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2.90M shares or 5.01% of its portfolio.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 287,070 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $53.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.